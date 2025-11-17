Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts VERTREP with USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts VERTREP with USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paige Brown 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    U.S. Sailors aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), attach AGM-114 Hellfire missile crates to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during a vertical replenishment with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) while operating in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 16, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 17:12
    Photo ID: 9405361
    VIRIN: 251116-N-CO502-1054
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

