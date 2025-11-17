Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 15]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mariano Lopez 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    A U.S. Sailor aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), signals to an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft on the flight deck while operating in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 16, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9405356
    VIRIN: 251116-N-BX517-2289
    Resolution: 5101x2869
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribOps

