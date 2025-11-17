USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts VERTREP with USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepare to attach AGM-114 Hellfire missile crates to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during a vertical replenishment with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) while operating in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 16, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)