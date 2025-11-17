USAREUR-AF Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

sniper Teams from 22 nations participate in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team Competition (EBST) in the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)