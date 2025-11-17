Frost covers range 301 in the early morning during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team Competition (EBST) in the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9405179
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-TW216-1043
|Resolution:
|6846x4564
|Size:
|18.95 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.