    USAREUR-AF Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 [Image 11 of 24]

    USAREUR-AF Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sniper Teams from 22 nations participate in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team Competition (EBST) in the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9405182
    VIRIN: 251119-A-TW216-1068
    Resolution: 6990x4660
    Size: 18.75 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Sniper
    EUCOM
    TraintoWin
    EBST
    StrongerTogther
    USAREUR- AF

