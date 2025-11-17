U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15QAs flyover during exercise Ferocious Falcon live-fire demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)