U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command recognizes U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Palma in Erbil, Iraq, Nov. 6, 2025. Palma was recognized for her outstanding contribution to the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to ensure the continued military defeat of ISIS. (British Army photo by Maj. Miles Cuff)