U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command recognizes U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Palma in Erbil, Iraq, Nov. 6, 2025. Palma was recognized for her outstanding contribution to the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to ensure the continued military defeat of ISIS. (British Army photo by Maj. Miles Cuff)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9405047
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-OC763-2415
|Location:
|IQ
This work, U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations [Image 19 of 19], by MAJ Jessica Urey, identified by DVIDS