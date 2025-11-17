Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations [Image 19 of 19]

    U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations

    IRAQ

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jessica Urey 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command recognizes U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Palma in Erbil, Iraq, Nov. 6, 2025. Palma was recognized for her outstanding contribution to the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to ensure the continued military defeat of ISIS. (British Army photo by Maj. Miles Cuff)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 03:21
    Photo ID: 9405047
    VIRIN: 251105-A-OC763-2415
    Resolution: 4155x3906
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations [Image 19 of 19], by MAJ Jessica Urey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CENTCOM

