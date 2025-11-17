Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations [Image 18 of 19]

    U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations

    SYRIA

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jessica Urey 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) talks with U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Guardian at a camp in Northeast Syria, Nov. 7, 2025. Compton discussed the importance of their role to protect the camp and thanked them for their contribution to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission to ensure the continued military defeat of ISIS. (British Army photo by Maj. Miles Cuff)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 03:21
