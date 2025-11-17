U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) talks with U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Guardian at a camp in Northeast Syria, Nov. 7, 2025. Compton discussed the importance of their role to protect the camp and thanked them for their contribution to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission to ensure the continued military defeat of ISIS. (British Army photo by Maj. Miles Cuff)