U.S. Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Operation Inherent Resolve area of operations

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) talks with U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Guardian at a camp in Northeast Syria, Nov. 7, 2025. Compton discussed the importance of their role to protect the camp and thanked them for their contribution to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission to ensure the continued military defeat of ISIS. (British Army photo by Maj. Miles Cuff)
