CNO tours Red Hill fuel facility

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, and Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, NCTF-RH deputy for environment and remediation, discuss ongoing environmental monitoring operations and efforts to expand the granular activated carbon filtration systems during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Nov. 21, 2025. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)