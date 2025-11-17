CNO tours Red Hill fuel facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, right, speaks with Capt. Robert Kleinman, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) facilities director, about the status of degassing and closure operations during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Nov. 21, 2025. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)