    CNO tours Red Hill fuel facility [Image 1 of 5]

    CNO tours Red Hill fuel facility

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and members of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) view fuel tank 19 during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Nov. 21, 2025. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    This work, CNO tours Red Hill fuel facility [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Hawaii
    fuel

