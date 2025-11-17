15th Wing Conducts Joint Personnel Rescue Training with U.S. Navy

A C-17 Globemaster III from the 535th Airlift Squadron conducts search and rescue training in support of exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-1 off the coast of Waianae, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9404863
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-NW874-1047
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
