    15th Wing Conducts Joint Personnel Rescue Training with U.S. Navy [Image 8 of 15]

    15th Wing Conducts Joint Personnel Rescue Training with U.S. Navy

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Spathes, 15th Operations Group commander, uses a combat survivor evader locator radio during a personnel rescue training in support of exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-1 off the coast of Waianae, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9404800
    VIRIN: 251107-F-NW874-1705
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
