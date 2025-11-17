15th Wing Conducts Joint Personnel Rescue Training with U.S. Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy aircrew from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 operate a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during a personnel rescue training event in support of exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-1 off the coast of Waianae, Hawaii,Nov. 7, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)