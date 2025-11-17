Graphic for 8th Theater Sustainment Command operating in Mongolia for exercise Khaan Quest 25. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational peacekeeping exercise hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army graphic by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9404569
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-WY430-6202
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|483.95 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Places 8th Theater Sustainment Command has been [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.