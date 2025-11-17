Graphic for 8th Theater Sustainment Command operating in Papau New Guinea for exercise Tamiok Strike 25. Tamiok Strike is a yearly bilateral training exercise between the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Army, designed to improve interoperability, readiness, and partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army graphic by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 17:52
|Photo ID:
|9404558
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-WY430-5836
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|500.08 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Places 8th Theater Sustainment Command has been [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.