Places 8th Theater Sustainment Command has been

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graphic for 8th Theater Sustainment Command operating in Papau New Guinea for exercise Tamiok Strike 25. Tamiok Strike is a yearly bilateral training exercise between the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Army, designed to improve interoperability, readiness, and partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army graphic by Cpl. Adaris Cole)