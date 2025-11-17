Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Graphic for 8th Theater Sustainment Command operating in Australia for exercise Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, biennial joint military exercise between Australia and the United States to improve combat readiness, interoperability, and the ability to respond to potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army graphic by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 17:57
    This work, Places 8th Theater Sustainment Command has been [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

