Places 8th Theater Sustainment Command has been

Graphic for 8th Theater Sustainment Command operating in Australia for exercise Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, biennial joint military exercise between Australia and the United States to improve combat readiness, interoperability, and the ability to respond to potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army graphic by Cpl. Adaris Cole)