    15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shana Bailey, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, holds the guidon for the last time before passing it to Lt. Col. Larry Hirt, commander, 15th FI BN, 13ACSC. The passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transition of responsibility from one senior enlisted advisor to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9404059
    VIRIN: 251031-A-FG676-1213
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

