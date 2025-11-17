15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shana Bailey, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, holds the guidon for the last time before passing it to Lt. Col. Larry Hirt, commander, 15th FI BN, 13ACSC. The passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transition of responsibility from one senior enlisted advisor to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)