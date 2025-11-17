Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 2 of 3]

    15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shana Bailey (Left), senior enlisted advisor, 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, holds the finance regimental award with Lt. Col. Larry Hirt (right), commander, 15th FI BN, 13ACSC, after an awards presentation, Oct. 31, 2025, Fort Hood, Texas. The award was presented during CSM Bailey’s change of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    This work, 15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

