15th Finance Battalion welcomes new command sergeant major

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shana Bailey (Left), senior enlisted advisor, 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, holds the finance regimental award with Lt. Col. Larry Hirt (right), commander, 15th FI BN, 13ACSC, after an awards presentation, Oct. 31, 2025, Fort Hood, Texas. The award was presented during CSM Bailey’s change of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)