15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dimas Fonseca, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, holds the unit guidon for the first time during a change of responsibility ceremony, Oct. 31, 2025, Fort Hood, Texas. The change of responsibility cumulates with the passing of the unit guidon, symbolizes the transition from one senior enlisted advisor to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)