3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Jackson and Pvt. 1st Class Dinari Bascombe, representing the oldest and youngest Dogface Soldiers in attendance, cut the cake during a 3rd Infantry Division 108th birthday celebration ceremony, Nov. 21, 2025, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. These Soldiers symbolize the passing of wisdom, knowledge and experience across generations. The Marne Division celebrated the organization’s history of answering the call with courage and resilience for more than a century, and Dogface Soldiers remain ready to carry forward that legacy today while deployed across Europe and the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)