Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA, ROMANIA

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Timothy D. Gatlin, Deputy Commanding Officer for Maneuver for 3rd Infantry Division, presents Pvt. 1st Class Dinari Bascombe with a coin of excellence during a 3rd Infantry Division 108th birthday celebration ceremony, Nov. 21, 2025, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The Marne Division celebrated the organization’s history of answering the call with courage and resilience for more than a century, and Dogface Soldiers remain ready to carry forward that legacy today while deployed across Europe and the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9403528
    VIRIN: 251121-A-AS519-1057
    Resolution: 6477x4318
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA, RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania
    3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download