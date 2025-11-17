3rd Infantry Division Celebrates 108th Birthday in Romania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Timothy D. Gatlin, Deputy Commanding Officer for Maneuver for 3rd Infantry Division, addresses the crowd during a 3rd Infantry Division 108th birthday celebration ceremony, Nov. 21, 2025, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The Marne Division celebrated the organization’s history of answering the call with courage and resilience for more than a century, and Dogface Soldiers remain ready to carry forward that legacy today while deployed across Europe and the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)