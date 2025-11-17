Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Max Generation: Maximum Effort

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly in formation during Maximum Generation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025. During a max gen exercise, all available, fully armed aircraft are employed to prepare pilots for a mass event when called upon, demonstrating lethality and readiness in a variety of contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 07:48
    Photo ID: 9402689
    VIRIN: 251015-F-TC518-1483
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 2025 Max Generation: Maximum Effort [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

