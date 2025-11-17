2025 Max Generation: Maximum Effort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly in formation and drop cargo for Maximum Generation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025. Max gen is a demonstration that showcased Ramstein’s rapid ability to execute airlift missions across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)