2025 Max Generation: Maximum Effort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Gabe Jenkins, 86th Operations Support Squadron C-130J Super Hercules mission pilot, flies a C-130J aircraft during Maximum Generation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025. Max gen is an exercise which demonstrated the Air Force’s rapid ability to generate airpower and execute airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)