    2025 Max Generation: Maximum Effort [Image 2 of 5]

    2025 Max Generation: Maximum Effort

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gabe Jenkins, 86th Operations Support Squadron C-130J Super Hercules mission pilot, flies a C-130J aircraft during Maximum Generation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025. Max gen is an exercise which demonstrated the Air Force’s rapid ability to generate airpower and execute airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 07:48
    Photo ID: 9402688
    VIRIN: 251015-F-TC518-1384
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 2025 Max Generation: Maximum Effort [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

