    Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland [Image 20 of 21]

    Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland

    POLAND

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Garcia 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, break down equipment during a showcase of a c-UAS system in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The showcase had the purpose of demonstrating the system's capabilities, and the skills learned in the “train the trainer” course hosted by Polish soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis Garcia).

    TiC; EFDL; EasternSentry; StrongerTogether; 10thAAMDC; NATO
    10thAAMDC
    StrongerTogether
    C-UAS
    EagleSpear
    EFDL
    EasternSentry

