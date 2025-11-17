Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Kinna Moller, a soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, awaits to launch a c-UAS system during a showcase of the system in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The showcase had the purpose of demonstrating the system's capabilities, and the skills learned in the “train the trainer” course hosted by Polish soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis Garcia).