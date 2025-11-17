Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A polish soldier awaits to launch a c-UAS system during a showcase of the system in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The showcase had the purpose of demonstrating the system's capabilities, and the skills learned in the “train the trainer” course hosted by Polish soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis Garcia).