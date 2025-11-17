USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251120-N-KW492-1121 Philippine Sea (Nov. 20, 2025) – Lt. j.g. Hannah Citsay, from Pennsylvania, simulates a patient on the flight deck of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a flight deck fire drill in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 20. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)