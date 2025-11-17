Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251120-N-KW492-1185 Philippine Sea (Nov. 20, 2025) – U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transits the Philippine Sea, Nov. 20. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 05:10
    Photo ID: 9402550
    VIRIN: 251119-N-KW492-1286
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippine Sea
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download