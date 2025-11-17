Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251120-N-KW492-1041 Philippine Sea (Nov. 20, 2025) – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Cristobal Barragan, from California, dons a proximity suit in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a flight deck fire drill in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 20. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

