USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Deck Fire Drill

251120-N-KW492-1041 Philippine Sea (Nov. 20, 2025) – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Cristobal Barragan, from California, dons a proximity suit in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a flight deck fire drill in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 20. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)