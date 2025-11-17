Students at Kaiserslautern High School had the opportunity to attend an Army Community Service (ACS) Job Fair through the school’s Career Practicum program for 12th-grade students.
The job fair, held Sept. 25 at the Kazabra Club on Vogelweh, allowed students to gain hands-on experience in a professional setting, practicing formal greetings, networking, and professional conversation for the first time.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 04:55
|Photo ID:
|9402533
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-A4479-1005
|Resolution:
|3648x2052
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Kaiserslautern High School Career Practicum to prepare students [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Kaiserslautern High School Career Practicum to prepare students
No keywords found.