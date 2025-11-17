Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Kaiserslautern High School Career Practicum to prepare students [Image 2 of 5]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Kaiserslautern High School Career Practicum to prepare students

    GERMANY

    09.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Students at Kaiserslautern High School had the opportunity to attend an Army Community Service (ACS) Job Fair through the school’s Career Practicum program for 12th-grade students.
    The job fair, held Sept. 25 at the Kazabra Club on Vogelweh, allowed students to gain hands-on experience in a professional setting, practicing formal greetings, networking, and professional conversation for the first time.

