USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Kaiserslautern High School Career Practicum to prepare students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students at Kaiserslautern High School had the opportunity to attend an Army Community Service (ACS) Job Fair through the school’s Career Practicum program for 12th-grade students.

The job fair, held Sept. 25 at the Kazabra Club on Vogelweh, allowed students to gain hands-on experience in a professional setting, practicing formal greetings, networking, and professional conversation for the first time.