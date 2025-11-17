Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Co-Hosts 2025 Maritime Symposium [Image 11 of 12]

    CFAS Co-Hosts 2025 Maritime Symposium

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    U.S. Consulate Fukuoka Principal Officer Virsa Perkins gives closing remarks to participants of a maritime security symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, September 29, 2025. CFAS co-hosted the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s two-day maritime security symposium held in Sasebo that brought together defense related Japanese government leaders from prefectures and cities throughout Kyushu, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Coast Guard to learn about the United States and Japan’s combined maritime efforts to preserve security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 23:29
    Photo ID: 9402201
    VIRIN: 250929-N-II719-1220
    Resolution: 5630x4021
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, CFAS Co-Hosts 2025 Maritime Symposium [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

