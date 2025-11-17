U.S. Consulate Fukuoka Principal Officer Virsa Perkins gives closing remarks to participants of a maritime security symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, September 29, 2025. CFAS co-hosted the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s two-day maritime security symposium held in Sasebo that brought together defense related Japanese government leaders from prefectures and cities throughout Kyushu, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Coast Guard to learn about the United States and Japan’s combined maritime efforts to preserve security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 23:29
|Photo ID:
|9402201
|VIRIN:
|250929-N-II719-1220
|Resolution:
|5630x4021
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Co-Hosts 2025 Maritime Symposium [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.