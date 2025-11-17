Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Co-Hosts 2025 Maritime Symposium [Image 4 of 12]

    CFAS Co-Hosts 2025 Maritime Symposium

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Hidemichi Katsumata, a professor at Nihon University, gives a speech to participants during a maritime security symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, September 29, 2025. CFAS co-hosted the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s two-day maritime security symposium held in Sasebo that brought together defense related Japanese government leaders from prefectures and cities throughout Kyushu, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Coast Guard to learn about the United States and Japan’s combined maritime efforts to preserve security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 23:29
    VIRIN: 250929-N-II719-1031
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
