CFAS Co-Hosts 2025 Maritime Symposium

Ryota Nakatsuji, Kyushu Defense Bureau Planning Director, gives opening remarks to participants during a maritime security symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, September 29, 2025. CFAS co-hosted the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s two-day maritime security symposium held in Sasebo that brought together defense related Japanese government leaders from prefectures and cities throughout Kyushu, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Coast Guard to learn about the United States and Japan’s combined maritime efforts to preserve security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)