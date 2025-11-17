Barksdale's Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight conducts radiation calibration capstone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technicians prepare to scan a simulated patient for radioactive contamination during a simulated nuclear response training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2025. The bioenvironmental engineering flight identifies, evaluates and controls health and environmental hazards for the 2nd Bomb Wing by assessing possible risks from chemicals and radiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)