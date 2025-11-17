U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diana Resendizortiz, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, uses a Ludlum radiation calibration meter and probe during a simulated nuclear response training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2025. The simulation gave Airmen the opportunity to test their abilities to effectively troubleshoot and detect radiation with Ludlum Measurements Inc. equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9401440
|VIRIN:
|251001-F-YA257-1286
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
This work, Barksdale's Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight conducts radiation calibration capstone [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.