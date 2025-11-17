Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale's Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight conducts radiation calibration capstone [Image 8 of 9]

    Barksdale's Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight conducts radiation calibration capstone

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diana Resendizortiz, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, uses a Ludlum radiation calibration meter and probe during a simulated nuclear response training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2025. The simulation gave Airmen the opportunity to test their abilities to effectively troubleshoot and detect radiation with Ludlum Measurements Inc. equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 17:03
    Photo ID: 9401440
    VIRIN: 251001-F-YA257-1286
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale's Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight conducts radiation calibration capstone [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

