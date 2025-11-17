Mountain Home Air Force Base Land Marks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Bold Tigers building stands prominently on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2025. The building houses the 391st Fighter Squadron, nicknamed the Bold Tigers, which flies F-15E Strike Eagles in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)