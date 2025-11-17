The Bold Tigers building stands prominently on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2025. The building houses the 391st Fighter Squadron, nicknamed the Bold Tigers, which flies F-15E Strike Eagles in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9401197
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-PN902-4677
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Home Air Force Base Land Marks [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.