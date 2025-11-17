Mountain Home Air Force Base Land Marks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Gunfighter sign occupies a small memorial park inside the entrance of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2025. The landmark commemorates the base's receipt of the 2024 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence, which recognizes superior efforts in operating and maintaining U.S. military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)