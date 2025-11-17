Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Home Air Force Base Land Marks [Image 1 of 3]

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The Gunfighter sign occupies a small memorial park inside the entrance of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2025. The landmark commemorates the base's receipt of the 2024 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence, which recognizes superior efforts in operating and maintaining U.S. military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9401184
    VIRIN: 251119-F-PN902-4675
    Resolution: 4946x3291
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Home Air Force Base Land Marks [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

