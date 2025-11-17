Mountain Home Air Force Base Land Marks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Gunfighter sign and static F-15 display stand at the entrance of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2025. Together, they highlight the strength, heritage, and enduring legacy of the Gunfighters who have shaped the base’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)