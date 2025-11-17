Mountain Home Air Force Base Land Marks

The Gunfighter sign and static F-15 display stand at the entrance of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2025. Together, they highlight the strength, heritage, and enduring legacy of the Gunfighters who have shaped the base’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9401187
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-PN902-4676
|Resolution:
|4191x2788
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
