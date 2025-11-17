Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged in the Flames: 412 CES Sharpens Readiness with Structural Fire Training [Image 54 of 57]

    Forged in the Flames: 412 CES Sharpens Readiness with Structural Fire Training

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Members of 412th CES conduct structural fire training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct 21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 9400818
    VIRIN: 251021-F-CX842-9190
    Resolution: 3964x2637
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Forged in the Flames: 412 CES Sharpens Readiness with Structural Fire Training [Image 57 of 57], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Training
    Structure Fire Training
    AFTC
    Air Force Test Center
    Air Force
    Edwards Air Force Base

