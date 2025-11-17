Members of 412th CES conduct structural fire training at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct 21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9400825
|VIRIN:
|251021-F-CX842-1651
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged in the Flames: 412 CES Sharpens Readiness with Structural Fire Training [Image 57 of 57], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.