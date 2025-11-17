Former AFSOC commander visits Cannon AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Brad Webb, Air Force Special Operations Command former commander, right, greets U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Buckley, a squadron commander assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, center, during an installation tour at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 25, 2025. Webb served as AFSOC commander from 2016 to 2019, in which he led 19,500 active-duty, Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian professionals in worldwide deployment and assignment to unified combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)