Former AFSOC commander visits Cannon AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Brad Webb, Air Force Special Operations Command former commander, right, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, tour the new Air Force and Army Exchange Service mini-mart at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 25, 2025. The mini-mart’s recent opening served as one of many ongoing investments in quality-of-life initiatives at Cannon to foster a strong sense of community and support the well-being of its Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jaclyn Pienkowski)