Former AFSOC commander visits Cannon AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Brad Webb, Air Force Special Operations Command former commander, right, speaks with Kenneth Broad, Norman Petty Recording Studio tour guide, while touring the studio in Clovis, New Mexico, Sept. 25, 2025. Webb served as AFSOC commander from 2016 to 2019, in which he led 19,500 active-duty, Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian professionals in worldwide deployment and assignment to unified combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)