U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Brad Webb, Air Force Special Operations Command former commander, right, speaks with Kenneth Broad, Norman Petty Recording Studio tour guide, while touring the studio in Clovis, New Mexico, Sept. 25, 2025. Webb served as AFSOC commander from 2016 to 2019, in which he led 19,500 active-duty, Reserve, Air National Guard, and civilian professionals in worldwide deployment and assignment to unified combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9400262
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-NB682-2498
|Resolution:
|2957x1967
|Size:
|838.74 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former AFSOC commander visits Cannon AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.