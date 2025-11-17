Date Taken: 11.20.2025 Date Posted: 11.20.2025 09:33 Photo ID: 9399690 VIRIN: 251120-N-DJ454-4170 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 780.45 KB Location: SUBIC BAY, PH

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy’s Engineer-Diver [Image 2 of 2], by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.