    Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy’s Engineer-Diver [Image 1 of 2]

    Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy’s Engineer-Diver

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Wunderlich aboard USNS Salvor (T‑ARS‑52) during his deployment, overseeing a month‑long salvage equipment overhaul while also assisting with hands‑on repairs. (U.S. Navy photo)

